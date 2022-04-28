Middlesbrough were without two star players on Wednesday night against Cardiff City as Dael Fry and Matt Crooks missed out.

Middlesbrough won 2-0 in midweek against the Bluebirds thanks to goals from Marcus Tavernier and Riley McGree.

But they had to win without both Dael Fry and Matt Crooks. The duo have regularly played when they haven’t been injured or suspended under Chris Wilder.

Fry has sat out Boro’s last four games with an injury after limping off in the 1-0 defeat to Hull at the start of the month.

Whilst Crooks recently accumulated 15 yellow cards and served a three match suspension.

However, both players are set to return when Middlesbrough take on Stoke City this weekend in the penultimate game of the campaign.

It was believed Fry would be fit to play against Cardiff yesterday evening, but manager Chris Wilder revealed it wasn’t worth the risk. But the pair will play a part against the Potters in a few days time.

“Dael didn’t make it. He didn’t quite make it for this game, but I’d think he’ll definitely be available for the Stoke game. He just missed out,” said Wilder in an interview with Teesside Live.

“We looked at it and thought, ‘Is it worth it?. But he should be available for the weekend.

“With Crooksy coming back too, I’m delighted I’ve got a couple of little options that I need to sort out.”

Will Crooks and Fry start against Stoke City?

Crooks is Middlesbrough’s top scorer this season and will likely come back into the starting eleven. Yet he would presumably replace Riley McGree who has deputised in Crooks’ absence.

However, McGree has scored two in his last two games and so Wilder does have a dilemma on his hands.

Fry would likely replace Sol Bamba who has performed well in place of the injured central-defender.

If they don’t play against Stoke City on Saturday, they may feature against Preston North End in what will be the final game of the regular season.