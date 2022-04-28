Bolton Wanderers fans are optimistic ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, after a strong showing in League One this season.

Bolton Wanderers currently sit 10th place of the League One table. Ian Evatt’s side have proved to be a solid addition to third tier this season and fans are quietly optimistic about their chances promotion next time round.

It’ll require a bit of work in the summer transfer market, but Evatt is already looking ahead to that, and he says he’s already had discussions with a number of potential summer signings.

He told Manchester Evening News earlier this week:

“We know where we need players and we know who many of those players are and we’ve already had the discussions. It’s all systems go really.”

And one of those players that Evatt might be alluding to is Marlon Fossey. The 23-year-old joined on loan from Fulham back in January and immediately impressed, going on to feature 15 times in League One for the Trotters, scoring once and assisting five before picking up a season-ending injury.

Speaking of a potential return for the right-sided player this summer, Evatt had this to say:

“I’m still in contact with Marlon, he’s doing great as well. Talking about future conversations, it’s great to be involved in that.

“There’s just a chance. We obviously really like him, he obviously really liked it here but there’s a lot of ifs, buts and maybes in the middle of that. But dialogue is positive so we’ll just see how it goes really.”

Lastly, another loan player who’s impressed this season is Manchester City’s James Trafford. But Bolton might be unable to bring him back to the club this summer after it was revealed by The Sun that Vincent Kompany is weighing up a summer swoop for the City goalkeeper.

Bolton return to action against Fleetwood Town at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday.

A win for Bolton would see them conclude what’s been a fruitful season on a four-game winning streak, and a run of eight games unbeaten.

The game kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday afternoon.