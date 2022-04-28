Middlesbrough have a small number of players out of contract in June, but they include a couple of key outputs, meaning a summer shapeshift could be on it’s way.

Middlesbrough reignited their play-off push with a 2-0 win over Cardiff City last night, putting them in 7th place and two points off Sheffield United in 6th.

They face Stoke City at home this weekend in a must-win game for Chris Wilder’s side. The division they find themselves in for next season may decide the future of many players in their squad.

Ahead of the summer window, we look at the Middlesbrough players who are out of contract and discuss who might be offered new terms…

Boro have four players who see their contract expire in the summer: Jonny Howson, Sol Bamba, Lee Peltier and Neil Taylor.

Veteran defender Bamba has said in the past week that should the club gain promotion to the Premier League, he will retire from professional football:

“It would be massive (promotion). I may stop on that.

“My body keeps me going and I feel good but I don’t think I can finish without a high so if we can do it, for the team it would be huge but I think this team deserve it.”

The 37-year-old joined Boro at the start of the season following his release from Cardiff City. Despite his age, Bamba has been a solid presence during his 28 appearances for the club this season. If they don’t get promoted, Middlesbrough should look to extend his deal by a further season after showing his quality at this level.

Teesside Live journalist Craig Johns has previously claimed that Boro are ‘almost certain’ to offer Howson a new contract:

“For Howson, despite turning 33, he continues to perform at an incredible level and will almost certainly get an extended deal, providing he wants one.”

The 33-year-old has featured in 43 Championship games this season, and there’s no doubt he has been one of the players of the year in Wilder’s side.

Former Aston Villa man Taylor joined Middlesbrough in November 2021 on a short-term deal, but since signed a contract extension that runs until the end of the season after being a reliable option in the squad when his experience has been needed. The 33-year-old’s current deal runs out at the end of the season, and whilst being out of favour, it looks as though he will be departing the club in the summer

Lastly, as for Peltier, he looks set to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract in June, after being left out of the starting XI for the last five games.