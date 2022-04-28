Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson has said Jason Pearce is in a “tricky old time” in his career as his contract winds down at The Valley.

Charlton Athletic brought Pearce to South London almost six years ago now, signing him from Wigan Athletic in August 2016.

Since then, the 34-year-old centre-back has gone on to play 174 times for the Addicks – only six away from his career-highest total appearances for one club (Bournemouth, 180 appearances). He has become captain at The Valley, with his leadership and exemplary performances making him a firm favourite at the club.

However, at 34 and with his contract expiring, Charlton Athletic boss Jackson has admitted Pearce is coming to a crossroads in his career.

As quoted by the South London Press, Jackson stated it is a “tricky old time” for the experienced defender as he weighs up the next decision in his career. Here’s what he had to say on Pearce’s situation:

“He’s done well at times and, like everyone else, has been inconsistent as well.

“He is one we have to look at, he’s coming to a crossroads in his career and wants to do coaching. If I’m him you have to look – if he wants to play two more years then where is that? And how is he getting his coaching in?

“I’ve had many discussions with Pearcey. I was in a similar situation. It is about putting yourself in the position where you’re going to maximise coaching potential and wind down your playing. It’s a tough one.

“He is still fit and still wants to play. He still feels he is capable. But ultimately you want to be a coach and a manager for the next 25 years. So he has to think long and hard what puts him in the best position to do that.

“It is a tricky old time in a player’s career.”

A decision to make…

With coaching in his plans and as his contract nears expiry, Pearce will have a decision to make on both his immediate and long-term future this summer. There’s no doubt that his leadership and expertise could be of use to Charlton Athletic both on and off the pitch moving forward, but it remains to be seen how his situation pans out.

This season has seen the defender play 27 times across all competitions, chipping in with one goal and helping keep 11 clean sheets in 22 League One appearances.

Charlton Athletic’s final game of the season comes against Ipswich Town this Saturday as they look to see out a mid-table finish.