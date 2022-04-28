Middlesbrough kept their play-off hopes alive with a 2-0 home victory over Cardiff City on Wednesday night.

Middlesbrough now sit seventh in the Championship table, just two points outside of the top six, with two games left to play between now and the end of the season.

Goals from central midfield pair Marcus Tavernier and Riley McGree either side of the half-time whistle made sure the points went the way of the home side in midweek.

There were plenty of solid performances from Chris Wilder’s side, but here are the three that impressed the most in the 2-0 victory over the Bluebirds…

Riley McGree – WhoScored rating 8.0

The Australian grabbed his second goal in as many games, and was Boro’s standout performer in the clash with Cardiff City.

He constantly tried to make things happen, took on players, got shots away and tried to find teammates with threaded passes.

Luke Daniels – WhoScored rating 7.7

Although the back-up to Joe Lumley for the majority of the campaign, Daniels has taken his opportunity with both hands in recent weeks since coming back into the starting XI.

He made four important stops against Cardiff and had arguably his best game in a Boro shirt on Wednesday evening.

Jonny Howson – WhoScored rating 7.6

Got the assist for Boro’s second of the afternoon, and similarly to the goalscorer of that goal Riley McGree, Howson was always harrying and pressing the opposition into mistakes.

He boasted a mightily impressive 88% pass completion rate on the night, as well as three tackles, one shot and two key passes.