Wigan Athletic handed encouraging James McClean injury update ahead of crucial Shrewsbury Town clash
Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson hasn’t ruled star man James McClean out of a surprise return against Shrewsbury Town on the final day of the season.
Wigan Athletic brought the 33-year-old Irishman back to the DW Stadium last summer in an eye-catching return six years after he left for West Brom in the summer of 2015.
McClean has become a firm favourite once again and stood out on the left-hand side, netting 10 goals and providing six assists before being struck down with a knee injury at the start of this month. At the time, it was thought that would be his season over, but Latics boss Richardson has left the door open for a surprise final day return.
As quoted by Wigan Today, while Richardson stressed that McClean won’t be rushed back unnecessarily or if not safe to do so, he failed to completely rule out the chances of a return, admitting the Irishman would be “the first” to put his hand up for selection if fit.
Here’s what he had to say:
“James is doing his rehab, and we’re not going to pre-empt anything or rush anybody back.
“We have a duty of care to the players first and foremost. If he’s available and fit, he’ll be the first one to put his hand up for selection.
“If not, he’ll be there to support the lads as he was at Portsmouth.”
All down to this…
After 45 games and just when it looked as though Wigan Athletic were set to return to the Championship, a run of five games without a win means the promotion fight will go down to the final day.
All of the League One top seven have something to play for on Saturday, and the Latics could end the day as champions or they could have to fight for promotion via the play-offs, with Rotherham United and MK Dons also battling for the top two.
Having McClean back for the Shrewsbury Town clash would be a giant boost, with after it initially seemed as though he would be out for the season, Wigan Athletic will be wary not to rush him back if not safe to do so despite all at stake this weekend.