Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson hasn’t ruled star man James McClean out of a surprise return against Shrewsbury Town on the final day of the season.

Wigan Athletic brought the 33-year-old Irishman back to the DW Stadium last summer in an eye-catching return six years after he left for West Brom in the summer of 2015.

McClean has become a firm favourite once again and stood out on the left-hand side, netting 10 goals and providing six assists before being struck down with a knee injury at the start of this month. At the time, it was thought that would be his season over, but Latics boss Richardson has left the door open for a surprise final day return.

As quoted by Wigan Today, while Richardson stressed that McClean won’t be rushed back unnecessarily or if not safe to do so, he failed to completely rule out the chances of a return, admitting the Irishman would be “the first” to put his hand up for selection if fit.

Here’s what he had to say:

“James is doing his rehab, and we’re not going to pre-empt anything or rush anybody back.

“We have a duty of care to the players first and foremost. If he’s available and fit, he’ll be the first one to put his hand up for selection.