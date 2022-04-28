Norwich City are interested in Stoke City and Preston North End loan pair Jaden Philogene-Bidace and Cameron Archer, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

The Canaries are eyeing moves for the Aston Villa pair with the club on the brink of relegation from the Premier League.

Both Philogene-Bidace and Archer were shipped out on loan to the Championship by Steven Gerrard’s side in the January transfer window.

The duo have since caught the eye in the Football League and look poised for bright futures in the game.

Change of scene this summer?

Philogene-Bidace was brought in by Stoke City this past winter to add more competition to their attacking areas.

He has made 10 league appearances for the Potters and has chipped in with a single goal for Michael O’Neill’s side. The youngster is due to return to Villa Park this summer and TEAMtalk suggest his temporary loan club are keen on re-signing him but will face competition from Norwich City.

The Londoner has been a key player for Aston Villa at youth levels over the past few years and has played five times for their first-team.

Archer has been in fine form for Preston North End over the past few months and has adapted to life in the Championship with ease, scoring seven goals in 18 games for Ryan Lowe’s side.

He has been on the books at Villa since 2009 and has played six times for their senior team to date, chipping in with four goals.

The forward also had a loan spell away from the Midlands club in non-league at Solihull Moors last term to get some experience under his belt.