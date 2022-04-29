Sheffield Wednesday host Portsmouth on the final day of the season, knowing a win will secure a play-off spot and 4th position in League One.

After Sheffield Wednesday’s slip up away to Wycombe Wanderers last Saturday and their close call away to Fleetwood Town midweek, Darren Moore will be relieved that the Owls’ play-off hopes are in their hands.

With a sold-out stadium expected for the game, Moore will be confident the fans’ support can help his team get the job done against Portsmouth. The visitors have nothing left to play for but would love nothing more than dampening the party atmosphere at Hillsborough come Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Dominic Iorfa and Tyreece John-Jules are two long-term injuries for the Owls and neither are likely to feature for the Owls again this season.

Dennis Adeniran recently played 45 minutes for the Owls U23’s so he may be included on the bench, but Moore may decide it isn’t worth the risk with the play-offs potentially on the horizon. It will be hoped that Harlee Dean can return after he was left out of the Fleetwood Town win as a precaution.

Josh Windass returned to the team on Tuesday night, playing 30 minutes as the Owls came back from 2-1 down to win 3-2. Moore was impressed with his return to the squad and he could start Windass Saturday – but he will be wary of throwing the influential star in too early.

Predicted XI

Peacock-Farrell (GK)

Storey

Dean

Hutchinson

Hunt

Byers

Luongo

Bannan

Johnson

Gregory

Berahino

Quietly confident?

Sheffield Wednesday will be quietly confident going into this game against Portsmouth. They have shown an ability to get results against good teams and with a sizable home backing behind them, Moore will be hoping the Hillsborough faithful can get power the Owls to a crucial win.

Portsmouth will be no pushover for Moore’s team though. They are on a good run of their own and put Wigan Athletic’s title hopes on hold midweek.

The game kicks off at 12:30 on Saturday and will be decisive in the Owls’ season.