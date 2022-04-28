Sheffield Wednesday currently sit in 4th place of the League One table, with just one game of the regular season remaining.

Sheffield Wednesday have proved to be a hit in League One this season. Under Darren Moore’s watch, the Owls have emerged as strong pay-off contenders as they bid for an immediate return to the Championship.

The summer ahead then is bound to be another busy one for Sheffield Wednesday, and one player they could potentially bring in over the pre-season is Cheltenham Town defender Will Boyle.

Wednesday have been closely linked with Boyle over the past few weeks and Cheltenham boss Michael Duff has admitted that Boyle is likely to be moving on this summer, saying earlier this week:

“He’s been great all season and if he goes, he deserves his move. I don’t think anyone can begrudge him his move for the service he’s given to the football club and the way he’s been around the place.”

Elsewhere, ahead of this weekend’s League One clash v Portsmouth, ExaminerLive reporter Dom Howson says that midfielder Dennis Adeniran could be involved after missing the last few months through injury.

Howson wrote:

“Adeniran played 45 minutes for the 23s last week so he is not a million miles away from returning. I could see him potentially being on the bench at the weekend.”

Lastly, Sheffield Wednesday are set to sell out Hillsborough when they welcome Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth to South Yorkshire this weekend.

It’s a huge game for the Owls with a win able to confirm their place in this season’s play-offs.

The game kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday afternoon, and fans will be paying close attention to the teams around them in what is a huge day of football in League One.