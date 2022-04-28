Portsmouth forward Marcus Harness has revealed the club are planning to trigger a 12-month extension option to keep him at Fratton Park beyond this season.

Portsmouth’s Harness has been a key player for Pompey since joining from Burton Albion in the summer of 2019, with his performances previously seeing him linked with a move to the Championship. Blackburn Rovers were credited with interest earlier this season, but the forward has remained at Fratton Park.

The 26-year-old’s current deal runs out at the end of the season. However, now, Harness has revealed the club’s plan to extend his stay.

As quoted by The News, the forward confirmed that Danny Cowley has mentioned his intention to trigger a 12-month option in Harness’ contract, with the player insisting he would be “happy” to stay despite suggesting he wants to play at a higher level.

“From what I know they are going to take up the option,” he said. “The gaffer has mentioned that they are going to take it, but there is nothing formal yet. That’s all I know at the minute.

“Obviously, I’ve enjoyed being here but I’ve never quite got to where I’d hope to go. It’s been tough at times but I’m enjoying my football here and playing for the gaffer and Nicky. They’ve put so much faith in me, I can’t complain. I couldn’t ask for any more than that. So I will see what will happen now over the next few weeks.