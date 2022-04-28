Portsmouth star Marcus Harness reveals contract plan amid Championship football desire
Portsmouth forward Marcus Harness has revealed the club are planning to trigger a 12-month extension option to keep him at Fratton Park beyond this season.
Portsmouth’s Harness has been a key player for Pompey since joining from Burton Albion in the summer of 2019, with his performances previously seeing him linked with a move to the Championship. Blackburn Rovers were credited with interest earlier this season, but the forward has remained at Fratton Park.
The 26-year-old’s current deal runs out at the end of the season. However, now, Harness has revealed the club’s plan to extend his stay.
As quoted by The News, the forward confirmed that Danny Cowley has mentioned his intention to trigger a 12-month option in Harness’ contract, with the player insisting he would be “happy” to stay despite suggesting he wants to play at a higher level.
“From what I know they are going to take up the option,” he said.
“The gaffer has mentioned that they are going to take it, but there is nothing formal yet. That’s all I know at the minute.
“Obviously, I’ve enjoyed being here but I’ve never quite got to where I’d hope to go. It’s been tough at times but I’m enjoying my football here and playing for the gaffer and Nicky. They’ve put so much faith in me, I can’t complain. I couldn’t ask for any more than that. So I will see what will happen now over the next few weeks.
Looking ahead…
Harness’ 12 goals and seven assists this season have shown, once again, that he is deserving of a chance to test himself at a higher level. He now has 32 goals and 22 assists in 133 games for Portsmouth since joining almost three years ago, and in that time, Pompey would have hoped that they had returned to the Championship.
However, another campaign of League One beckons, and Cowley will be hoping he can have Harness in his ranks for the fight.
The Coventry-born ace has shown he can star as a right-winger or as an attacking midfielder. Having a player of his quality could be pivotal in Portsmouth’s bid to fight for promotion in the 2022/23 campaign.