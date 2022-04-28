Charlton Athletic have one more game to get through before they can start properly planning for the summer.

Charlton Athletic are back in action this weekend away at Ipswich Town in their final game of the season.

This campaign hasn’t quite gone to plan for the Addicks and they will be hoping for much better next time around.

Here is a look at all the latest news coming out of The Valley recently….

The club are in “ongoing discussions” with players who are out of contract this summer and are yet to offer any extensions out. It has already been reported that Ben Watson, Chris Gunter and Papa Souare will be leaving as free agents.

Johnnie Jackson’s side now have big decisions to make regarding the futures of Conor Washington, Ben Purrington, Josh Davison, Jake Forster-Caskey, Stephen Henderson, Ryan Inniss, Adam Matthews and Jason Pearce.

The London outfit could face a battle to keep hold of wing-back Corey Blackett-Taylor amid interest from Championship teams, as per a report by The Mirror. He signed for the club last summer on a free transfer after parting company with Tranmere Rovers and has since been a hit.

Blackpool are yet to decide whether to sign Charlie Kirk on a permanent basis. The Addicks loaned him out to the Seasiders in the January transfer window and his future is up in the air right now.

Charlton Athletic have made a couple of off-field appointments over the course of the past week. Jon De Souza, formerly of Colchester United, has become their first-team development coach, whilst Ron Dangerfield has joined as club secretary.

In terms of injury news ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Portman Road, Jackson is hoping Elliot Lee and Corey Blackett-Taylor are back.

Purrington, Scott Fraser and Sean Clare are ruled out.