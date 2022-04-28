Wigan Athletic owner Talal Al Hammad says he has “full confidence” in his side going into this weekend.

Wigan Athletic have a crucial clash away at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday afternoon.

The Latics will be promoted back to the Championship if they beat Steve Cotterill’s side but a point will most likely do it.

Their chief has taken to Twitter to send the following message ahead of the big game (see below):

So far the team has played 60 games this season. We are still at the top and that is the result of a whole season of dedication and perseverance. I have full confidence in what this team is capable of! Up The Tics @LaticsOfficial See you at Shrewsbury! 👋🏻#wafc #Believe pic.twitter.com/0yUvmSp9u7 — Talal Al Hammad | طلال الحماد (@TalalAlHammad32) April 27, 2022

Wigan Athletic on the brink

Wigan Athletic were fighting against relegation to League Two this time last year and have had a remarkable turnaround under Leam Richardson.

The North West club are two points clear at the summit ahead of 2nd place Rotherham United, who are in action against Gillingham away, and are three above MK Dons who have Plymouth Argyle away.

The Tics’ missed the chance to seal promotion last time out away at Portsmouth and lost 3-2 at Fratton Park after leading 2-0.

Their form has stuttered recently and they are winless in their last five outings. Nevertheless, they have still been picking up a few draws and that is pretty much all they need now against the Shrews due to their impressive goal difference.

Wigan Athletic have players in their squad who know what it takes to get over the line such as Max Power, Gavin Massey, Jamie Jones and Josh Magennis (with Hull City last year) and will be hoping their experience comes in handy.

Shrewsbury Town go into the game already safe and with nothing to play for.