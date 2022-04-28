“He has done very, very, well for us in midfield.

“His best position is probably full-back, he thinks it is, but he has done well in midfield. It’s nice to have somebody who can do a little bit of both. I’m just pleased with the impact he’s had and the way he is as a character and a person. “He’s young. He’s desperately eager to succeed. He is one of our own and that always goes down well. He has had a decent start to his career. And we’re looking at big things for next season and if there is anyone else in the academy who can follow his lead.”

Ahead of next season…

Versatility can be both a positive and negative thing: it opens the door for the player to come into the side in different positions, but managers can also see it as the player not yet finding their best position.

Over the summer, it will be interesting to see if Bruce can decide where he wants to play Gardner-Hickman in the long-term, with the West Brom obviously keen on him as a midfielder but the youngster believing his best role is as a full-back, as per Bruce.

Either way, there’s no doubt that Gardner-Hickman can have a big role to play for the Baggies next season and into the long-term future, and this season will have gone a long way to helping his development as a senior player.