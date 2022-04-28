QPR boss Mark Warburton has confirmed he is set to leave the club this summer, as per a report by West London Sport.

QPR are poised to part company with their manager at the end of this season.

Warburton, 61, has been in charge of the Championship club since 2019.

However, their failure to get into the play-offs this term means he will be heading out the exit door next month.

QPR situation

QPR looked well in the race for promotion to the Premier League in this campaign but have since slipped away from the top six.

Their form over the past couple of months has been poor and they will be going for a new approach next season.

Warburton was appointed as their boss as their replacement for Steve McClaren and has steadied the ship over the past few years.

The London outfit have ambitions to rise back to the top flight though and they don’t see him as the man to take them there.

Prior to his move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, Warburton had spells at Brentford, Rangers and Nottingham Forest.

He has won 55 games out of his 148 in charge of the Hoops but with his contract up this summer, he will be moving onto pastures new and will have a decision to make on his next move in the game.

QPR have a big few months ahead of them coming up and will be looking to make some changes in a bid to compete at the top end of the division again next term.