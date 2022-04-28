West Brom have identified Aston Villa and Sheffield United midfielder Conor Hourihane as a potential summer signing, according to reports.

Hourihane, 31, is currently on loan at Sheffield United. The Irishman has been loaned out by Aston Villa for the past two seasons now and with his contract expiring in the summer, he looks set to become a free agent.

Speaking to Irish Examiner about his Villa situation last month, Hourihane gave this honest assessment:

“That Villa chapter is probably done. There’s been nothing, to be honest with you. No conversations there so we’ll see what happens in the summer.”

And now, reports have surfaced claiming that West Brom are looking into a potential deal to bring Hourihane to The Hawthorns this summer.

Hourihane has been used in a rotational capacity at Sheffield United this season. He’s featured 27 times in the Championship for the Blades, failing to score but recording four assists.

Last time round with Swansea, the Republic of Ireland international netted five goals and grabbed two assists after joining in the January, helping the Swans reach the play-off final.

An uninspiring move?

Hourihane to West Brom makes sense – a Championship player out of contract in the summer, based in the Midlands and known to Bruce who is of course a former Villa boss.

Bruce has already outlined his intentions to scour the free market this summer and so Hourihane fits the bill. But he’s had an uninspiring season with Sheffield United this time round and so it’s a rumour that might not excite Baggies fans all that much.

Nevertheless, Hourihane remains a player with experience, and a player with great technical ability too.

Up next for West Brom is a trip to Reading this weekend.