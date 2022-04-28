Bristol City have cooled their interest in Forest Green Rovers starlet Kane Wilson, according to a report by Bristol World.

Bristol City are “learning towards not entering the race” for the League Two promotion winner.

Wilson, 23, has been a standout player for Rob Edwards’ side this season and has played a key role behind their promotion to League One.

The right wing-back is out of contract at the end of this campaign and is due to become a free agent this summer as things stand.

It appears he isn’t short of potential suitors either with both Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City linked with a swoop over recent times.

No Bristol City move?

Bristol City were the first club to be credited with an interest in the Birmingham-born man last month as they prepare for the upcoming transfer window.

It has been a tough past term for Nigel Pearson’s side and they are in need of some reinforcements to their squad. However, it seems they are pouring cold water on their pursuit of Wilson for now.

Wilson has been on the books at Forest Green Rovers since 2020 and has been ever-present for the Gloucestershire outfit. He has chipped in with a very impressive 14 assists in all competitions this season.

Prior to his move to the New Lawn, he rose up through the youth ranks at West Bromwich Albion and played for their first-team before gaining experience out on loan at Exeter City, Walsall and Tranmere Rovers.

His next move is up in the air at the moment and Bristol City may be out of the chase now.