Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has revealed he is still in regular contact with Marlon Fossey, saying ‘dialogue is positive’ as he harbours hope of a reunion.

Bolton Wanderers brought Fossey to the University of Bolton Stadium in January after his strong form for Fulham’s U23s, and he continued to star in his time with the Trotters.

The former United States youth international managed one goal and five assists in 16 appearances for Evatt’s side, cementing his starting spot on the right-hand side before a torn meniscus injury brought an abrupt end to his campaign.

Fossey’s form for Bolton Wanderers led to talks over a possible permanent deal, and he said last month he was confident the club are in a good position for a deal. Now, the 40-year-old has provided fresh insight into the situation.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Evatt confirmed he has stayed in contact with Fossey, saying it is “great to be involved” in “future conversations”. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m still in contact with Marlon, he’s doing great as well.

“Talking about future conversations, it’s great to be involved in that.

“There’s just a chance. We obviously really like him, he obviously really liked it here but there’s a lot of ifs, buts and maybes in the middle of that. But dialogue is positive so we’ll just see how it goes really.”

Fossey’s Fulham situation

At 23, the time has come for the California-born star to make the step up to first-team football on a regular basis. Fossey has shown he is more than capable of flourishing in senior football after his strong spell with Bolton Wanderers too.

His deal at Craven Cottage next summer (Transfermarkt) and having made no senior appearances for Fulham yet, it would be a surprise to see him break into Marco Silva’s plans in the Premier League next season, potentially offering encouragement to Evatt and co in their bid to bring Fossey back.