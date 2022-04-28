Swansea City manager Russell Martin is on a list of potential managerial candidates at Watford, reports claim.

Martin only took charge of Swansea City at the start of this season. But already, reports are linking him with a move away from the club.

Watford manager Roy Hodgson sees his short-term contract expire in the summer and a report from The Athletic (via Football League World) has revealed that Martin is on the Hornets’ shortlist ahead of the summer.

The Swans have endured a shaky first season under Martin. But a run of nine games unbeaten has lifted them up into 14th place of the table and Swansea fans are optimistic about the future under Martin.

Watford look set for relegation into the Championship and they’ll be eyeing up yet another managerial change this summer.

Should the Swans be worried?

Martin has long talked about the ‘process’ at Swansea City. He was brought in for the long-run and he looks to have no intentions of diverging from that.

Watford as well is a club with a lot of deep-lying issues and a manager like Martin, who values consistency and trust within the club, surely wouldn’t entertain taking on that job.

Martin to Watford seems like an educated guess to make, but Swansea City have Martin in place for the long-term and so these emerging Watford links shouldn’t be read into too much.

Stranger things have happened in football though and so it can’t be ruled out, but Martin to Watford can certainly be played down.