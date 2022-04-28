Sunderland’s Bailey Wright admits contract talks have ‘never happened’ as deal nears expiry
Sunderland defender Bailey Wright has confirmed contract talks are yet to begin with the main focus remaining on the Black Cats’ promotion bid.
Sunderland are right in the fight for the play-offs still as the League One campaign looks set to come to a dramatic end.
The Black Cats are still fighting for a top six spot heading into the final game of the season, with Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers all in the fight and one set for final day heartbreak.
With the promotion battle still alive, experienced defender Wright has insisted that his full focus is on just that, despite the uncertainty surrounding his contract situation at the Stadium of Light.
As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, the 29-year-old Australian has revealed that talks over a new deal are yet to happen, despite the fact his current contract runs out at the end of this season. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:
“Those conversations have never happened.
“They’ve been on the back burner for a while.
“The focus really has been on each game, winning the next game, and if you do that, things take care of themselves. That’s my focus, doing my best for this club. Whenever it is, I’m always ready to give myself, and whatever happens after that will happen, and we’ll deal with it then.”
All down to the final day…
With everything at stake this Saturday, it’s understandable that contract talks have been shelved until the end of the campaign.
Sunderland’s trip to Morecambe could end with them condemned to a fifth season of League One football or it could give them the chance to earn a spot in the play-offs for the third time in four seasons in the third-tier.
Despite the difference in league positions, the Black Cats can expect a tough test against Morecambe. Derek Adams’ side are still yet to confirm their League One status as the relegation scrap goes down to the final day, so they will be well and truly up for the fight in what promises to be a scintillating end to the season.