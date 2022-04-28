Sunderland defender Bailey Wright has confirmed contract talks are yet to begin with the main focus remaining on the Black Cats’ promotion bid.

Sunderland are right in the fight for the play-offs still as the League One campaign looks set to come to a dramatic end.

The Black Cats are still fighting for a top six spot heading into the final game of the season, with Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers all in the fight and one set for final day heartbreak.

With the promotion battle still alive, experienced defender Wright has insisted that his full focus is on just that, despite the uncertainty surrounding his contract situation at the Stadium of Light.

As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, the 29-year-old Australian has revealed that talks over a new deal are yet to happen, despite the fact his current contract runs out at the end of this season. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Those conversations have never happened.