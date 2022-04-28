West Brom currently sit in 13th place of the Championship table with two games of their season remaining.

West Brom look to be gearing up for a busy summer in the transfer market. Steve Bruce’s future has been confirmed and the Baggies boss has recently outlined his plans for this summer.

He told Express and Star about his summer transfer plans earlier this week:

“We are going to work as hard as we can. Not everyone is going to go and let’s be fair we have still got some good players for this division here.

“But the club needs to be freshened up. There is a lot that have been here for a long time and I think the supporters want to see some new faces more than anything.