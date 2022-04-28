Latest West Brom news: Bruce’s transfer plans, John Swift update + more
West Brom currently sit in 13th place of the Championship table with two games of their season remaining.
West Brom look to be gearing up for a busy summer in the transfer market. Steve Bruce’s future has been confirmed and the Baggies boss has recently outlined his plans for this summer.
He told Express and Star about his summer transfer plans earlier this week:
“We are going to work as hard as we can. Not everyone is going to go and let’s be fair we have still got some good players for this division here.
“But the club needs to be freshened up. There is a lot that have been here for a long time and I think the supporters want to see some new faces more than anything.
“There is nothing like a new player, a good player, coming in. Maybe it will be three, four, five, six, maybe.”
And two players that could leave this summer are Kyle Bartley and Cedric Kipre.
Bruce has a lot of options in defence and The Athletic’s Steve Madeley writes that both Bartley and Kipre could be deemed surplus to requirements this summer, as the Baggies looks to shed some weight off their wage bill.
Lastly, West Brom have been handed a potential boost in their pursuit of Reading midfielder John Swift.
Reports this month have linked the Baggies with a summer swoop for Swift and a new report from BerkshireLive says that Swift may have already played his last game for the Royals.
His contract is out in the summer and he doesn’t look set to renew – Swift is also nursing a minor calf injury, which looks set to rule him out for the remainder of the campaign.
Coincidentally, West Brom travel to Reading in the Championship this weekend, with a win able to life Bruce’s side as high as 10th in the table.