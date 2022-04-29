Sheffield United take the trip to West London to clash with QPR in the Championship this evening.

With just two wins in their last five league fixtures, the Blades will be aiming to put their inconsistent form behind them and secure a play-off place in their final two games. The Yorkshire side have also struggled in the final third recently, finding the net just four times in their previous five matches.

QPR will surely be hoping to put an end to their torrid form, losing three of their last five games. The Hoops have had similar woes in front of goal recently, scoring four goals in their last five fixtures.

A win for Sheffield United would keep them in the play-off places, moving onto equal points with Luton Town.

QPR could potentially propel into 8th place if they are able to pick up the win at home, surpassing Coventry City, Millwall and Blackburn Rovers in the process.

Sheffield United team news

Jayden Bogle will not feature after injuring his knee in February. Striker Rhian Brewster sustained a hamstring injury against Peterborough United in January and is unlikely to make an appearance until next season.

A thigh injury has caused David McGoldrick to be unavailable since February. Jack O’Connell is questionable, spending time on the side-line for a number of months after undergoing knee surgery last year.

George Baldock could be set to make a return after damaging his hamstring on Easter Monday. John Fleck may be questionable, currently being treated for a knock.

Predicted XI

Foderingham (GK)

Basham

Egan

Robinson

Osborn

Norwood

Hourihane

Stevens

Berge

Gibbs-White

Ndiaye

A rejuvenated Sheffield United look likely to finish in a play-off position, but will surely be looking over their shoulder after former boss Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough managed to beat Cardiff City last night.

Playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White and the experienced Oliver Norwood could play integral roles against a QPR side that have struggled for form recently.

The match kicks off at 19:45 and set to be televised on Sky Sports Main Event.