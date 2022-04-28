Portsmouth have offered a new contract to Reeco Hackett in a bid to keep him beyond the end of this season, Football Insider has said.

Portsmouth’s season is already done heading into the final game of the season against Sheffield Wednesday, and Danny Cowley has his sights set on a busy summer transfer window in preparation for the 2022/23 campaign.

Involved in their plans for the summer will be resolving player contracts, with former Charlton Athletic youngster Hackett among those out of contract. However, as per Football Insider, Pompey have now made their move to keep the 24-year-old.

Their report stats that Portsmouth have lodged a new contract offer to Hackett in a bid to keep him at Fratton Park.

Cowley, who previously described the versatile winger as a “talent”, is keen to keep him on the books beyond the end of this season, and so he has been offered the chance to extend his stay.

A growing role…

Before being struck down with a season-ending injury, Hackett was really growing into his role on Portsmouth’s left-hand side.

The Redbridge-born ace has spent much of his career to date playing on the wing or anywhere across the front three, but his performances and effort in training have seen him earn a starting spot and impress as a left wing-back this season. Across all competitions, Hackett managed five goals and three assists in 35 games before being sidelined, showcasing exactly why he can have a role to play under Cowley moving forward.

One to watch next season?

Cowley has shown his ability to work with and develop players who have joined from non-league, helping get the best out of players who maybe haven’t quite maximised their potential yet.

Hackett has shown he is deserving of a first-team spot at Fratton Park, and at 24, there is still plenty of time for him to develop and grow into an important player for Portsmouth, so it will be hoped that they can reach an agreement over new terms.