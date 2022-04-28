Derby County are preparing for life in League One after their relegation from the Championship was confirmed earlier this month, and the Rams face a hectic summer ahead.

Top of the club’s to-do list is finalise Chris Kirchner’s proposed takeover. The American businessman is seemingly in the midst of finalising his takeover of the club, and he’s kept fans in the loop on Twitter.

Last night, Kirchner took to Twitter to share some of the latest developments on his takeover of the club and, whilst there’s isn’t an update as such, Kirchner did reveal that his proposed takeover is moving along steadily:

I promise no matter how many times you ask in my DMs I’ll give updates when there is one to give… EFL check on-going. Down to business plan now. Source and sufficiency been proven, but sufficiency obviously depends on the business plan and what funding the business shows — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) April 27, 2022

And another pressing issue for the Rams is the future of manager Wayne Rooney. He’s long stated his loyalty to the club and his desire to remain in charge beyond this season, but he’s been heavily linked with a move away from Pride Park this month.

More reports have surfaced this morning suggesting that Rooney is a leading candidate for the vacant Burnley job, with the same report also claiming that Rooney may be keen on taking over at Turf Moor this summer.

Lastly, former Rams boss Phillip Cocu is said to have expressed an interest in taking on the Hibernian job – the Dutchman was at Pride Park between 2019 and 2020, overseeing 65 games before departing midway through the 2020/21 campaign.

Up next for Derby County is a trip to Blackpool this weekend, with a win able to see the Rams leapfrog Peterborough United in 22nd.