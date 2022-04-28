QPR U23s coach Paul Hall is reportedly talking with Spurs over some potential summer loan signings, with Troy Parrott, Harvey White and Kion Etete on his radar.

QPR will be playing Championship football again next season, and after seeing this season’s promotion bid fall apart over the past couple of months, the R’s will be hoping to recharge and go again in the 2022/23 campaign.

Before then though, Rangers have the chance to strengthen their ranks in the upcoming summer transfer window. Now, according to Football Insider, work has already begun on potential additions.

Their report claims that U23s head coach Hall has opened talks with Premier League side Spurs over some potential loan additions.

Current MK Dons loan star Troy Parrott, Spurs’ U23s ace Harvey White and Cheltenham Town loan ace Kion Etete are said to be three players on his radar as the R’s look to get ahead of some transfer business.

More on the trio…

Of the three Spurs starlets, Parrott has enjoyed the most eye-catching season to date. After difficult loan spells with Millwall and Ipswich Town, the Irishman has impressed with MK Dons. He has netted nine goals and laid on seven assists in 44 outings across all competitions, helping them in their bid for promotion to the Championship.

As for former Portsmouth loan man White, he has enjoyed another strong season of U23s football. He has captained Spurs for much of the campaign and has been in and around Antonio Conte’s first-team plans despite not making a senior appearance. In 21 games, the central midfielder has managed seven goals and seven assists and looks ready for senior football.

Etete spent the first half of the season on loan with Northampton Town, giving him his first proper dose of senior football. He netted six goals and provided two assists before switching to Cheltenham Town for the rest of the season in January. With the Robins, the 20-year-old has managed three goals and three assists.