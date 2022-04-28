QPR’s director of football Les Ferdinand says he and the board will talk to manager Mark Warburton and make a decision on his future at the club.

Warburton is close to concluding his third season as QPR manager.

This season promised so much, but the R’s now find themselves in 11th place of the table after plummeting down the table since the closure of the January transfer window.

QPR have won just one of their last eight Championship fixtures, losing six of them to all but confirm their omission from this season’s play-offs.

And speaking to talkSPORT (via West London Sport’s Dan Bennett), Ferdinand had this to say on Warburton’s future at the club:

“If we do make a change, we make a change, but everything we do for Queens Park Rangers is in the best interests of Queens Park Rangers and nothing else.

“We’ll speak to Mark and see what’s best for everyone going forward and make decisions from there.”

What next for Warbs?

QPR fans have been divided by the manager over the past couple of months. All QPR fans seem to appreciate the job that he’s done but less and less believe that he’s the right man to carry on the job, with performances having been poor of late.

Last time out at Stoke City, the players looked disinterested and that could suggest that they’ve lost interest in the process under Warburton.

He’s certainly done a decent job in his three years at the club but there remains a lot of question marks about whether he’s the right man to take the R’s to that next level.

It’d be unsurprising if QPR make a change this summer, but who they might bring in remains anyone’s guess.

Up next for QPR is a home game v Sheffield United this Friday.