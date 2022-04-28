Birmingham City are not pursuing moves to sign Rangers’ Jack Simpson or Reading’s Terell Thomas this summer, as reported by Birmingham Live.

Birmingham City have been credited with an interest in the defensive pair over recent times but they are not on their transfer wishlist.

The Blues are expected to be busy in the next window as they look to bolster their ranks.

It has been a disappointing past season for the Midlands club and they will be hoping for a better showing next time around.

Not on Birmingham City’s radar

Football Insider reported last month that Birmingham City were lining up a fresh move for Simpson after failing to land him in January.

The former Bournemouth man made the switch to Rangers back in January 2021 but has struggled for game time with the current Scottish Premiership champions.

He has made just six appearances for the Glasgow giants this season, with only three coming in the league.

Thomas became a free agent earlier this year and was linked with a transfer to St. Andrew’s before Reading came calling.

The ex-Arsenal man has spent the past couple of months with the Royals but only penned a short-term contract so is due to become available again in late June.

He spent the first-half of this campaign with Crewe Alexandra in League One and played 19 times in all competitions for the Cheshire outfit.

Both Simpson and Thomas won’t be linking up with Birmingham City this summer and they will be pursuing other options.