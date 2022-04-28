Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott is ‘interested in the next challenge’ claims journalist Dean Jones.

Scott, 18, has been linked with a Premier League move in recent weeks. Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City have all been linked with the Bristol City man who’s been a revelation under Nigel Pearson this season, and he could yet seal a summer move to the top flight.

Jones has said in a recent interview that Scott is ‘too good’ for the Championship and suggested that he’s keen on a summer exit from Ashton Gate, saying:

“I think it’s pretty clear that he’s too good to be hanging around that division, too much longer.

“He’s interested in the next challenge and we’ll have to wait and see which club he feels is right for him, but they certainly face a fight to hold on to him at the moment.”

On the up…

Scott has proved himself to be one of the brightest talents in the EFL this season. Pearson has entrusted him in his starting XI throughout and that trust has given Scott some great first-team experience in the Championship.

He’s featured 36 times in the Championship so far this season, scoring four and assisting two, and now he looks set to seal a summer move to the Premier League.

It’s another top player that Bristol City have produced and they look set to cash in once again, but Pearson will be hoping that this time, the club can reinvest the money smartly and build a team capable of challenging for promotion.

Up next for the Robins is a home game v Hull City this weekend.