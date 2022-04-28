Coventry City are hoping to sign Chelsea’s Jake Clarke-Salter on a permanent basis this summer, as reported by Coventry Live.

Coventry City are keen to strike an agreement with the centre-back.

Clarke-Salter, 24, is out of contract with his parent club at the end of this season but they are believed to hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

Coventry Live claim the Sky Blues want to lure him to the Coventry Building Society Arena on a long-term basis in the next transfer window but will face competition from elsewhere for his signature.

Fellow Championship side Swansea City were linked in January, whilst Belgian clubs Standard Liege and Genk have been credited with an interest this week.

Coventry City want him

Coventry City swooped to land him last summer to add more depth to their defensive department and he has adapted well to life with Mark Robins’ side.

He was given the green light to leave Chelsea again to get some more game time under his belt and has since played 30 appearances in all competitions in this campaign.

Clarke-Salter has been on the books at Stamford Bridge for his whole career to date and has made three senior appearances for the London outfit.

The former England youth international has also had loan spells away at Sunderland, Bristol Rovers, Vitesse and Birmingham City to gain experience.

He needs to leave his parent club on a permanent basis for the sake of his career as he is very unlikely to break into Thomas Tuchel’s side and joining Coventry City would suit all parties involved.