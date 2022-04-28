West Brom target John Swift is ‘expected to have played’ his last game for the Royals ahead of his contract expiry this summer.

Swift, 26, has been a loyal servant to the Royals. He’s stuck with the club through some really dark times and this season is perhaps the darkest, but this season has also been Swift’s best in a Reading shirt.

He’s scored 11 and and created 13 more, making him one of the most creative players in the division.

With his contract out in the summer though, and with Swift currently sidelined with a calf injury, BerkshireLive have revealed that Swift is expected to have played his last game for the club – BerkshireLive also reveal that Swift is making good progress form his injury though, ahead of a potential summer transfer to West Brom.

A Swift move to West Brom?

Express and Star revealed earlier this month that the Baggies are keen on a summer swoop for Swift. Steve Bruce is keen to add some creativity to his side and he is also keen to exploit the free market, making Swift the ideal summer transfer target.

The Baggies have lacked a bit of creativity since the departure of Matheus Pereira last summer but Swift could be the ideal replacement – he’s a really well rounded midfielder who’s shown this season that he has a lot of goal-scoring and goal-creating ability, and at 26 years old he’s still a relatively young footballer.

There’s been plenty of teams linked with Swift this season but if West Brom can beat them all to the signing of Swift this summer, then it could yet prove to be one of the signings of the season in the Championship.