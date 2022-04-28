Birmingham City are yet to make a formal move for Hull City’s Mallik Wilks, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

Birmingham City have been linked with a summer swoop for the Hull City attacker.

Wilks, 23, is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent in late June.

Birmingham Live claim he is on the Blues’ list of possible transfer targets for the next transfer window.

Birmingham City planning for next season

Birmingham City will be looking to bolster their ranks over the coming months after a disappointing past campaign in the Championship.

Wilks would provide the Midlands club with more competition and depth in attacking areas and has the potential to develop in the future.

He may also have a point to prove having fallen down the pecking order at the MKM Stadium over recent times. The winger has played just five minutes since Shota Arveladze took over from Grant McCann at the end of January.

The Blues aren’t the only club in the frame to hand him an escape route, with Middlesborough and Peterborough United also mentioned as possible suitors.

Wilks signed for the Tigers in 2020 after a brief spell at Barnsley and the club were relegated in his first year. However, he played a key role in their promotion from the third tier by scoring 22 goals in all competitions.

It has been a tough time for the former Leeds United man since Hull City’s rise back into the Championship and he is facing an uncertain future.