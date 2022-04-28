Cardiff City will be in the mix to sign Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt this summer, reports Darren Witcoop.

Cardiff City are being linked with a swoop for the Wales international in the next transfer window.

Levitt, 21, has spent this season on loan in the Scottish Premiership with Dundee United and has caught the eye.

Reporter Witcoop now suggests the Bluebirds could try and lure him to the Championship and has tweeted (see below):

Cardiff need some experience but showing again tonight that the team is so short of legs and pace. Midfield needs a real injection – club will be in the mix for Cameron Brannagan at Oxford and Man United’s Dylan Levitt #cardiffcity — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) April 27, 2022

Cardiff City target?

It is expected to be a busy next few months at the Cardiff City Stadium as the club prepares for their first full campaign under Steve Morison’s guidance.

Levitt would give them more competition and depth in the middle of the park next term and will be eager to show what he can do in the Football League.

He was given the green light to join Dundee United last August and has since enjoyed plenty of game time with the Terrors, making 26 appearances in all competitions and chipping in with four goals and a single assist.

The youngster has been on the books at parent club Manchester United for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy of the Premier League giants.

He has played once for their first-team and was loaned out for the first time to Charlton Athletic last season. However, he struggled for opportunities with the Addicks in League One and was recalled in January 2021.

Levitt then spent time in Croatia with Istra before last summer’s European Championships.