Derby County boss Wayne Rooney is top of Burnley’s list of managerial candidates, as reported by The Sun.

Derby County will face a battle to keep hold of their popular manager this summer.

Rooney, 36, has been in charge at Pride Park since 2020.

The Sun claim he is wanted by the Clarets even if they get relegated from the Premier League this season.

The North West club are currently fighting for their lives under caretaker boss Michael Jackson and are in the hunt for a permanent replacement for Sean Dyche.

Derby County hero

Rooney has become a popular figure at Derby County despite their relegation to League One in this campaign.

He has done an impressive job with the Rams under extremely difficult circumstances and has stuck by them over the past year or so.

The former England international spent his playing career playing for the likes of Manchester United, Everton and DC United before first rocking up in Derbyshire as a player.

He then took over the reigns on an interim basis after Philip Cocu was sacked and hasn’t looked back since alongside his trusted number two Liam Rosenior.

Derby County would have stayed up this term if it wasn’t for their points deduction and have a big summer ahead of them now as they look to mount an immediate promotion push.

It will be a period of transition now and they will be hoping they can fend off interest from elsewhere for Rooney over the next couple of months.