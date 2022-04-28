QPR, Sheffield United and Stoke City are keen on Oxford United midfielder Cameron Brannagan, as reported by The Sun.

The League One ace is attracting plenty of Championship interest ahead of the summer.

Brannagan, 25, has been a standout player in League One since 2018.

The Sun claim Blackpool and Preston North End are also interested in snapping him up in the next transfer window.

Oxford United face battle to keep him

Oxford United swooped to sign Brannagan from Liverpool and he has since been ever-present for Karl Robinson’s side.

He has made 187 appearances for the U’s in all competitions and has chipped in with 29 goals and 17 assists.

The former England youth international is under contract at the Kassam Stadium for another year but they have missed out on promotion from the third tier again in this campaign.

Brannagan has proven himself at that level now so could he fancy a move up a division now?

The Mancunian started his career at Liverpool and rose up through the academy of the Premier League giants. He was a regular for the Reds at various youth levels and went on to make nine first-team appearances for them as a youngster.

He was also loaned out to the Football League to Fleetwood Town during the 2016/17 season to get some experience under his belt and played 14 times for the Cod Army.

Brannagan left Anfield on a permanent basis five years ago now and hasn’t looked back since.

He is working his way back up the leagues and is now being eyed by QPR, Sheffield United and Stoke City, amongst others.