Wigan Athletic are on the brink of confirming promotion to the Championship, meaning a big summer will be needed to stay put in the second tier.

Wigan Athletic have been relentless this season, sitting top of the league coming into the final game of the season. Leam Richardson’s side need a win to guarantee the league title, but depending on Rotherham United’s result at Gillingham, they may get away with dropping points.

The Latics have been on shaky form recently, but with other teams around them also dropping points, they are still in a great position to play second tier football next season.

If they are to be promoted, like any other team, a big summer will be needed to challenge to stay up or go even further should they shock many.

A player they should target is former defender Cedric Kipre, who’s future is currently in doubt at West Brom.

Baggies situation

As per Steve Madley (via West Brom News) Kipre is likely to become surplus to requirements in the summer after playing just 14 Championship games this season.

The centre-back joined the Baggies from Wigan Athletic at the start of last season, and was instantly loaned out to Charleroi in Belgium to gain some experience, but he only featured five times for his temporary club.

He returned this season and has failed to impress the two managers that West Brom have had this campaign.

When at the Latics, Kipre was a fan favourite, making 77 appearances over a two year spell, before leaving the club whilst they were having financial problems.

Should Wigan Athletic go up, they should target their former star, who will no doubt improve their squad massively next season if they are to challenge in the Championship.

If they somehow stay in the third tier, a deal looks very unlikely, with the 25-year-old surely still showing signs of a quality Championship defender.