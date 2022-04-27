QPR have been linked with Randers attacker Tosin Kehinde throughout this season, and it looks as though the R’s might make their move this summer.

Kehinde, 23, is a former Manchester United prodigy who’s been linked with QPR this season.

Reports surfaced last year claiming that QPR were interested and that the club’s director of football Les Ferdinand had been in attendance at one of Randers’ European games v Leicester City to see Kehinde in action.

And earlier this month, more reports broke suggesting that Kehinde could be on his way to west London this summer – here we break down the potential transfer…

Price tag?

FC Copenhagen tried and failed to sign Kehinde with a £1.5million offer back in January. Since, it’s been revealed that Randers are asking for £2million for Kehinde this summer.

QPR have spent money in previous summers on the likes of Rob Dickie and Lyndon Dykes, though it remains to be seen whether the club will fork out £2million for Kehinde who is unproven in England.

Randers’ stance?

It seems like Randers are open to a sale. Reports (via HITC) have recently revealed that the Danish club will not stand in the way of his potential exit this summer, but that they stand by their £2million valuation of the Nigerian.

And more recently, Kehinde’s agent has played up a potential summer move, saying:

“If he wants to sign a new contract in Denmark, he can get that. Tosin is growing strong in Denmark, he has developed and I think it’s time to move on.”

Potential timeline?

The Danish domestic league finishes late next month, with QPR’s season finishing with a trip to Swansea City in little over a week’s time.

With Mark Warburton’s future as QPR manager up in the air, their summer transfer plans may take a backseat. The R’s though are in need of some summer additions and perhaps some summer sales too, so if QPR do have a solid interest in Kehinde then it could come to fruition in the coming weeks.