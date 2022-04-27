Portsmouth will be playing League One football again next season, and it could be another busy summer transfer window for Danny Cowley.

Portsmouth currently occupy 9th place in League One, heading into the final game of the season with nothing to play for. However, that hasn’t stopped Cowley’s side from lifting their foot off the gas. Pompey are five unbeaten and defeated league leaders Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night.

The full focus will soon switch to the transfer window though, and with that in mind, here are five potential transfer dealings we could see unfold at Portsmouth this summer…

Matt Butcher – In?

At the start of this month, Accrington Stanley man Butcher was linked with a move to Fratton Park. The former Bournemouth man is out of contract this summer, making him a shrewd option for Cowley and Portsmouth.

Butcher is from local village Denmead too, so that factor could work in their favour should they pursue a deal.

Jamie Lindsay – In?

Another League One midfielder linked with Portsmouth ahead of the summer is Rotherham United’s Lindsay. Pompey tried and failed to do a deal in January but it has been said they could reignite their pursuit at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old’s deal expires this summer but it has been said that the Millers have offered him a new contract, so Lindsay’s situation could be one to watch.

Liam Vincent – Out?

Portsmouth boss Cowley won’t be adding a new left-back to his ranks given that he already has Vincent, Connor Ogilvie and Denver Hume in his ranks. However, youngster Vincent could be allowed to leave on loan.

The summer 2021 signing has seen his opportunities limited this season, so a temporary exit could be beneficial for his development.

Sean Raggett – New deal?

Popular centre-back Raggett’s future is uncertain with his contract up at the end of the season, but the player has made it clear that he would love to stay at Fratton Park, so all parties involved will be hoping a fresh agreement can be struck.

There remains work to be done on a deal though, and Raggett would surely have suitors elsewhere if an agreement can’t be reached.

George Hirst – Reunion?

Amid Hirst’s thoroughly impressive turnaround in form in recent months, Cowley has expressed a desire to keep the Leicester City loanee beyond the end of this season.

It remains to be seen if either a loan return or permanent reunion could work financially, but at 23, the times has come for Hirst to play regular football, and it would be a surprise if Brendan Rodges gave him the chance to do so with the Foxes.