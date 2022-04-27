Huddersfield Town have added five new academy scholars to their ranks ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, it has been confirmed.

Huddersfield Town have shown they are ready and willing to give young players a chance to prove themselves on the senior stage this season, with Carlos Corberan’s experience in working with young talents shining through.

The likes of Scott High and Jon Russell have become regulars in the first-team picture, while Ryan Schofield has also been in and around the senior side under his management. Talented loan players like Levi Colwill have flourished at the John Smith’s Stadium too.

Now, looking ahead to the 2022/23 campaign, it has been confirmed that the Terriers have added five new scholars to their academy.

As announced on the club’s official website, former Brighton and Hove Albion talents Haseem Bakre, Freddie Fletcher and Omari Mrisho have joined alongside grassroots starlet Aaron Ojungu and ex-Spurs youngster Temi Okuwa.

All five have picked up game time for Huddersfield Town’s U17s this season as trialists and now, they have joined ahead of next season.

Looking to the future

A number of young talents have emerged in the first-team picture at Huddersfield Town recently, so it will be hoped that some of their fresh additions can go on to enjoy successful futures at the John Smith’s Stadium as they take the next step in their careers.

The Terriers’ youth ranks possess some highly promising talents, with the B team acting as a good stage for their top talents to continue their development before embarking on senior careers.