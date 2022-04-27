Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has stressed the importance of resolving players’ contract situations ahead of the summer.

Sheffield United have plenty going on both on and off the pitch at the moment. On it, the Blades are battling to seal a Championship play-off spot with only two games left in the season, while off it, American businessman Henry Mauriss is hoping to buy the club for £115m.

With the summer window approaching, Heckingbottom now has stressed there are other vital matters at hand.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, the Sheffield United boss has stressed the “need” to sort out player contracts, stating that the issue is “forever” at the front of his mind. Speaking on his desire to resolve the situation, he said:

“We need to.

“It is another issue on the agenda and forever at the front of my mind. We want to be building and laying down the groundwork for next season. While there is a short-term focus on the next game and the next game and performance, we have to make good decisions for benefit of the squad for next season and how that looks for the bigger picture for the squad in the season after.”

Heckingbottom went on to say that regardless of whether or not the takeover goes through, decisions need to be made now, and they need to be good ones. He went on to stress the need for “clarity and answers”, adding:

“We are in a critical part of the season and it is really important and there’s issues to be dealt with. “There’s other issues with players who are out of contract and injured and are wanting to know their futures, which is really important.

“Anyone who knows me know that a big part of how I like to work is to be honest with people, so that is why I am pushing for answers and clarity to make these decisions.” Who is out of contract? Chris Basham is the most notable out of contract player at Sheffield United, while other important players like Ben Osborn, David McGoldrick and Jack Robinson also see their deals expire at the end of this season.

Lys Mousset and Luke Freeman, both currently out on loan, are also out of contract.

As Heckingbottom has stressed, there are important decisions to make for both the good of the club and the players, and the impending takeover could only add another obstacle before these issues are overcome. However, those involved at the top of Sheffield United will need to address these issues before the end of the campaign.