Keane Lewis-Potter has been a revelation at Hull City over the past two seasons, but the England U21 man could be on the move this summer.

Lewis-Potter has been linked with a number of Championship clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

The likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford have both been closely linked with the attacker, but it’s West Ham who seem to be in pole position.

Reports this week have revealed that the Hammers are set to open talks with Hull City and Lewis-Potter over a summer transfer, and here we break down the potential move…

Price tag?

At the start of the year, it was revealed that Hull City owner Acun Ilicali valued Lewis-Potter at upwards of £20million.

But that may have been a smokescreen to fend off any January suitors, with reports leading into this summer suggesting that an £18million bid could seal the deal.

Hull City’s stance?

Many clubs in Hull City’s position would accept their fate, and part ways with their star man. But it seems like the Tigers will do all they can to keep him at the club going into next season as they look to become promotion challengers under Ilicali’s watch.

At the same time though, Hull boss Shota Arveladze understands that it’ll be difficult for the club to fend off the likes of West Ham this summer, telling HullLive:

“If we lose him or not we will have to work hard. And one day it may happen because this is the way it goes in football. We have to work to replace him, whether that’s now or later down the line.”

Potential timeline?

Hull City’s season is over. They’ll be playing Championship football next season, but West Ham are still battling away in the Premier League.

David Moyes’ side sit in 7th place of the table and remain in the Europa League too, so expect their summer transfer plans to take a backseat for at least the next few weeks.