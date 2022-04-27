Swansea City signed Joel Piroe from PSV last summer. Since, the Dutchman has become a cult hero among Swans fans.

Despite being just 22 years of age and playing in his first season of English football, Piroe has taken no time to adapt, scoring 22 goals in 43 Championship outings for Swansea City so far this season.

And his form this season has seen him linked with Leicester City ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Foxes were initially linked with Piroe back in December but Leicester’s apparent interest has been reignited ahead of the summer, and here we break down the potential move…

Price tag?

Swansea City paid PSV £1million for Piroe last summer. When Leicester City’s interest was first reported back in December, it was claimed that Swansea would command upwards of £10million for Piroe.

But after an impressive second half of the season, expect that number to have increased.

Swansea City’s stance?

Often if a club is determined to keep hold of a player then the manager will completely disregard transfer rumours.

But speaking on Piroe’s Premier League links earlier this month, Swans boss Russell Martin gave this coy response:

“We’ll have to wait and see. If it’s something we have to cross in the summer, we’ll try and deal with it. Of course, we want him to be here for as long as we possibly can.”

Swansea City have been notably reluctant to spend in recent seasons. A lot of their fans have grown tiresome with the lack of investment shown in their squad over the past few years and with their willingness to sell key players.

It seems like, if Swansea City recieve a decent offer for Piroe this summer, then they might sell.

Potential timeline?

With Leicester City still competing in the Europa Conference League and vying for a top half finish in the Premier League, and with the manager of Brendan Rodgers somewhat up in the air, expect his side’s summer transfer business to take a backseat for a while.

Swansea City meanwhile are looking to finish the season with a bang after coming into some good form in recent weeks.

Martin’s side return to action away at Nottingham Forest this weekend.