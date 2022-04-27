Sheffield United injury latest: Paul Heckingbottom issues update on key trio ahead of crucial period
Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has said George Baldock should be in contention to face QPR this Friday, also confirming the Blades are assessing the fitness of Billy Sharp and John Fleck.
Sheffield United’s fight for the play-offs looks set to go down to the wire, with the Blades currently sat in 6th with two games left. Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and Middlesbrough will all still hold hopes of breaking into the top six too, making for another exciting end to the Championship campaign.
Heckingbottom has had to contend with his fair share of injury issues in recent weeks, with right-back Baldock among the absentees.
However, ahead of this Friday’s clash with QPR, a positive update has emerged on the 29-year-old.
As quoted by The Star, Sheffield United boss Heckingbottom confirmed he hopes to have Baldock available against the R’s. Not only that, but he also provided insight on the importance of getting top scorer Sharp minutes against Cardiff City and revealed the club are “managing” an issue for midfielder Fleck.
“We were pleased after we got the scan,” he said on Baldock.
“We knew there was a bit of damage there but nothing significant. We expect him to be back with us, hopefully, for this game Friday.”
On Sharp and Fleck, Heckingbottom added:
“Getting him [Sharp] them minutes was vital.
“We know how important he is. He’s the top-scorer. We want him.
“Flecky, has an ongoing issue which we’re managing and he’s managing. At this stage of the season you are never one-hundred per cent, but we’re managing our way through.”
Three key players
All of Baldock, Sharp and Fleck are vital players for Sheffield United, and all three have promotion-winning experience with the club under their belt, so they know exactly what it takes to get the job done at such a vital stage of the season.
Ben Osborn has had to fill in at right wing-back in Osborn’s absence, so having a natural right-sided player will be a welcome boost for the Blades should Baldock return.
After the crucial QPR clash this weekend, Sheffield United’s league season comes to an end at home to Fulham on May 7th, presenting Heckingbottom’s men with two tough tests to see out the campaign.