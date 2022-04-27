Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has said George Baldock should be in contention to face QPR this Friday, also confirming the Blades are assessing the fitness of Billy Sharp and John Fleck.

Sheffield United’s fight for the play-offs looks set to go down to the wire, with the Blades currently sat in 6th with two games left. Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and Middlesbrough will all still hold hopes of breaking into the top six too, making for another exciting end to the Championship campaign.

Heckingbottom has had to contend with his fair share of injury issues in recent weeks, with right-back Baldock among the absentees.

However, ahead of this Friday’s clash with QPR, a positive update has emerged on the 29-year-old.

As quoted by The Star, Sheffield United boss Heckingbottom confirmed he hopes to have Baldock available against the R’s. Not only that, but he also provided insight on the importance of getting top scorer Sharp minutes against Cardiff City and revealed the club are “managing” an issue for midfielder Fleck.

“We were pleased after we got the scan,” he said on Baldock.