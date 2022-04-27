Hull City gave Andy Cannon the green light to join Stockport County on loan in March.

Hull City’s decision to let the midfielder drop into non-league raised a few eyebrows.

Cannon, 26, saw his game time at the MKM Stadium dry up and he jumped at the chance to return home to the North West.

He has played 11 times for the Tigers this season in all competitions but didn’t feature at all after boss Shota Arveladze’s arrival in late January.

How he is getting on?

Stockport County brought him to Edgeley Park to add more competition and depth to their midfield department as they eye promotion to League Two.

Cannon has since played five times in the league for the Hatters and has chipped in with a single goal.

Their boss, Dave Challinor, admitted he wanted to give him some more minutes in the Cheshire Cup last night against Vauxhall Motors but he has picked up a slight injury niggle in training.

The Mancunian will be looking to play a key role over the next couple of weeks as his temporary club look to pip Wrexham to the league title.

He is due to return to Hull City in the summer and they have a big decision to make on future at the club.

Cannon, who has played for Rochdale and Portsmouth in the past, still has 12 months left on the two-year contract he penned with the East Yorkshire outfit in June 2021.

However, he is way down the pecking order now behind the likes of George Honeyman, Richie Smallwood, Greg Docherty, Liam Walsh and Regan Slater, and the Tigers also have Callum Jones returning from Grimsby Town soon.

Arveladze’s men are also being linked with a move for Hatayspor’s central midfielder Adama Traore this summer.

It isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that Stockport County could explore a permanent swoop for Cannon but they need to get over the finish line first.