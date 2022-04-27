Millwall are still firmly in the fight for the play-offs, but the club will likely have an eye on what their summer transfer window could hold.

Millwall’s summer transfer window could look very different depending on what division they find themselves in, with Gary Rowett’s side still in the fight for a play-off spot. The Lions sit 8th with two games left, three points away from the top-six.

It could end up being a busy summer transfer window at The Den. Here, we look at five potential transfer dealings we could see happen at Millwall this summer…

Oli Burke – In?

The Sheffield United loanee has struggled to make an impact in his time at Bramall Lane, and he recently admitted it would be “amazing” if he had to chance to make his Millwall loan spell permanent in the summer. Rowett has remained coy but said they will consider doing so at the end of the season.

Burke has two goals and one assist in 12 outings for Millwall, netting in the 2-2 draw against Birmingham City last time out.

Connor Mahoney – Out?

25-year-old winger Mahoney is set to see his three-year stay at The Den brought to an end this summer, with the South London Press stating he will not be offered a new deal and will leave at the end of his contract.

After little game time and having made little impact, it seems a good decision for all parties as Mahoney bids to maximise his potential and take his abilities elsewhere.

Elliot Anderson – In?

Millwall are reportedly among the sides looking at loaning Newcastle United starlet Anderson in next season after a starring stint with Bristol Rovers.

The playmaker has certainly shown he is deserving of a shot at a higher level, but there could be hefty competition for his services as he looks to continue his development next season.

Tyler Burey – Out?

Burey’s promising performances since returning from Hartlepool United in January have earned him plenty of praise and attention, with Premier League side West Ham United said to have take notice.

As a promising talent for the future, the Lions will surely be keen to keep Burey on board, but it remains to be seen if the Hammers’ reported interest develops into anything serious, though they do have a reputation for picking up some of the Championship’s top talents.

Jed Wallace – Out?

One player who looks as though he’s destined for the exit door is star man Wallace. His deal expires this summer and it has been claimed Besiktas are close to agreeing a deal.

The 28-year-old has been a standout star at The Den for some time now and he looks set to get the chance to test himself elsewhere.