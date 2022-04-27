Three names feature on today’s League One transfer round-up on The72 as we approach the final game of the season.

Xavier Benjamin, Steve Seddon Elliott Moore and Sean Raggett are the names that have been floating around in the third tier transfer headlines recently.

Sunderland are casing their eyes over Fulham youngster Benjamin, according to Sunderland Echo. The north east club are looking to bring in the versatile 18-year-old on trial, who can hopefully earn a contract at Alex Neil’s side. Benjamin can play full-back, centre-back or in midfield, and if signed, he would surely improve Sunderland’s youth set-up and become one for the future. The youngster has played 10 times for Fulham’s U18 squad this season and featured in the Black Cats’ Premier League 2 game against Birmingham City earlier this week.

According to Bristol World, Bristol City are interested in Oxford United duo Seddon and Moore.

Left-back Seddon has been on impressive form in his first season as a U, scoring thrice and assisting on five different occasions. He joined Oxford United on a permanent deal from Birmingham City at the start of the campaign, and at only 24, he has a big future ahead of him. With Karl Robinson’s side missing out on a play-off place, they may face a big challenge of keeping their star defender for another season.

Centre-back Moore has been yet another revelation in the Oxford United defence this season, featuring in 31 league games and being solid throughout. It’s his third season as a Yellow, and he may now start to seek second tier football, especially with the U’s missing out on promotion for the third season running. It may be a nervy summer for all involved with the Southern club.

Lastly, Portsmouth defender Raggett has confirmed that a new deal is yet to be agreed with the club, but he has made it clear that he would like to extend his stay with the south coast club.