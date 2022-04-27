Coventry City favourite Callum O’Hare has been linked with a surprise summer move to Tottenham Hotspur.

O’Hare, 23, has come into some fine form in recent weeks. He’s scored four in his last nine outing for Coventry City and now sees himself in transfer headlines as we approach the summer window.

Norwich City were initially linked with a move for O’Hare before reports claimed that Tottenham Hotspur were monitoring his progress with the Championship clubs.

Here we break down the potential move…

Price tag?

Football Insider claimed earlier this month that Coventry City had placed a £5million price tag on O’Hare ahead of the summer transfer window.

But responding to those reports, Coventry City chief Dave Boddy said:

“We don’t put price tags on our players’ heads. That’s not how we do business.”

Coventry City’s stance?

Boddy also responded to recent reports linking O’Hare with a move away from the club. He addressed O’Hare’s links to Norwich City initially, saying:

“It’s an absolute load of hogwash. We have not had any contact from Norwich regarding Callum O’Hare.”

Whilst Boddy failed to rule out a potential summer sale of O’Hare, he seems keen to quash any false rumours that might crop up ahead of the summer.

Earlier in the campaign though, CoventryLive reporter Andy Turner suggested that the Sky Blues may sell one or two of their key players this summer as to continue raising funds for manager Mark Robins to improve the squad.

Writing about another in-demand Coventry man in Gustavo Hamer, Turner wrote:

“Mark Robins wants to keep his best players but he’s also realistic about these things. If City get an offer that hits their valuation for the player and the player wants to go then there’s not a lot they can do really, and sometimes you just have to accept that’s the case.

“Most clubs are selling clubs and if the money is right and it can be reinvested to strengthen the squad, that’s the most important thing.”

Potential timeline?

Tottenham still have five games of their season left and a 4th place finish to vie for, so expect their summer transfer business to take a backseat for a few more weeks.

What’s more is that Spurs have been more strongly linked with a few other Championship names in Djed Spence and Keane Lewis-Potter to name a couple, so O’Hare might not be a top priority for them.

As for Norwich City, they look set to be playing Championship football next season and manager Dean Smith will surely have an eye on potential summer signings.

O’Hare would be a good fit for them and the style of football that Smith wants them to play, so a move to Carrow Road may be a more likely outcome for O’Hare.

Any potential move though seems to be in the early stages as it stands.