Bristol City are set to hand a contract to youngster Jamie Knight-Lebel, as detailed in a report by Bristol World.

Bristol City want to tie the defender down to a professional deal.

Knight-Level, 17, is currently still on scholarship terms with the Championship side.

Bristol World claim he will “soon” put pen-to-paper with the Ashton Gate club.

Bristol City story so far

Knight-Lebel has risen up through the academy at Bristol City and he has been a regular for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

He broke into their U18s side last year and has since played a handful of times for their U23s over recent times despite his tender age.

The Robins are believed to have been impressed by performances and he may well be one for the future for them.

Knight-Lebel’s development has also been noticed by the Canada U20s set-up and he has represented the country of his birth at that level now too.

It is expected to be busy summer at Bristol City and securing the teenager to a long-term contract will be a shrewd bit of business in the long run.

Nigel Pearson’s side haven’t had the best season in the second tier and will be aiming to finish higher next time around. There is likely to be plenty of comings and goings in the next transfer window as they look to improve their ranks.

The Robins have a couple of games to get through this term first though and are back in action on Saturday at home to Hull City.