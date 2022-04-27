Nottingham Forest are said to be keen on signing Watford’s Philip Zinckernagel this summer.

The Dane joined Nottingham Forest at the start of this season and has since proved to be an important player for Steve Cooper.

Zinckernagel scored the winning goal in last night’s 1-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage, taking his Championship goals tally to six for the season with seven assists to add to that.

Watford Observer revealed this morning that Forest are keen on signing Zinckernagel on a permanent basis this summer, and here we break down the potential move…

Price tag?

No price tag has been mentioned as of yet.

Watford signed him on a free transfer from Bodo/Glimt last season and Transfermarkt value the 27-year-old at £2.7million.

How much Watford might charge Forest for the Dane could be dependent on what division Forest find themselves in ahead of the 2022/23 season – if they’re a Premier League side then the Hornets would surely bump up that transfer value.

Watford’s stance?

Watford Observer’s report this morning gave little away. But it recognised that Zinckernagel has undoubtedly benefited from his loan spell away from Watford this season and that he’d surely be a useful player for the Hornets should they succumb to relegation into the Championship this season.

Potential timeline?

The same report also mentions that no decision will be made until the summer, with Forest battling for promotion to the Premier League and Watford fighting to stay in it.

Either way, Zinckernagel has given himself some options going into the summer after an impressive season with Forest, who next go up against Swansea City in the Championship this weekend.