Hull City are yet to decide on what to do with James Scott this summer, as per a report by Hull Live.

Hull City will welcome the attacker back to the MKM Stadium from his loan at Hibernian for pre-season.

Scott, 21, still has a year left on his contract with the East Yorkshire outfit and they have a decision to make on his situation at the club.

The winger has fallen out of favour with the Tigers and was loaned out for this campaign to get some game time under his belt.

Not worked out at Hull City

Hull City swooped to sign him from Motherwell in January 2020 following Jarrod Bowen’s departure to West Ham United.

However, he has managed to score just four goals in 36 appearances and has struggled to make an impact during his time in England.

Former boss Grant McCann gave him the green light to depart after the club’s promotion from League One last year and he was linked with Dundee United and St Johnstone before his move to Hibs.

The former Scotland youth international has played 17 times in all competitions for the Edinburgh club this term but hasn’t found the net.

It is expected to be a summer of transition at Hull City as they prepare for their first full season under the ownership of Acun Ilicali.

Shota Arveladze’s side will see Scott return to the club over the next few months and will need to assess him and decide whether to keep him or let him leave.