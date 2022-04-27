Middlesbrough are looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Cardiff City this evening.

Middlesbrough are five points outside of the division’s top six as things stand, but winning their game in hand against Cardiff tonight would see them up to seventh in the table, and two points behind Sheffield United in sixth with just two games left to play.

The Teessiders are winless in five games and have only scored one goal during that time. They are desperate for a turnaround in form in order to keep any hopes of achieving a place in the play-offs alive.

With a hugely important game on the horizon against Cardiff City, here are two players that Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder should consider dropping…

Duncan Watmore

The forward has started each of Boro’s last three games and has registered three shots during that time, one in each game. Out of these three shots in three games, just one has been on target.

Middlesbrough’s strikers have certainly not fired on all cylinders this season and so Wilder is likely to rotate up front when they face Cardiff City tonight.

Sol Bamba

The veteran centre-back has deputised whilst Dael Fry has been out injured, but with Fry set to return Bamba is the one who should drop out.

He has played reasonably well across the last few games, yet Fry is the first choice in the centre of defence for a reason and should come straight back into the starting XI if he is passed fit to play.