Wigan Athletic are battling Rotherham United for the League One title with just one game remaining in the 2021/22 season.

Wigan Athletic sit two points clear at the top of the table heading into the final game of the regular season, though they look on course to seal promotion back to the Championship.

With this season nearing an end for the Latics, Leam Richardson will have one eye on his transfer business ahead of the summer.

So here, we look at five potential transfer dealings we could see at the DW Stadium this summer…

Josh Stones – In?

At the start of this month, it was claimed that Wigan Athletic had agreed a three-year deal with sought-after non-league hotshot Stones.

The striker has been in fine form for Guiseley’s youth side and his performances had attracted plenty of interest from elsewhere. However, it seems as though the Latics have won the chase for his services, so it remains to be seen if they confirm his arrival this summer.

Gavin Massey – Released?

One player facing an uncertain future at the DW Stadium is experienced winger Massey. The 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and a deal is yet to be agreed as it moves closer to expiry.

The summer 2017 signing has played 32 times in League One this season, but 23 of those outings have been off the bench, so a move away could open the door for him to play more regular starting football.

Jack Iredale – In?

Cambridge United star Iredale is poised to leave the U’s this summer, and Wigan Athletic have been mentioned as potential suitors.

Iredale has been a mainstay for Mark Bonner’s side this season and his performances at both left-back and centre-back have made him a sought-after commodity as he closes in on the end of his contract this summer, so expect him to be on the move in the transfer window.

Owen Bray – In?

Another player to be linked with a move to Wigan Athletic ahead of the summer is Leeds United youngster Bray.

It was first reported by Alan Nixon that the Latics were keen on the York-born starlet earlier this month, with Football Insider adding that the League One club are ready to offer him terms too. The midfielder is another player who is out of contract at the end of the season and with no extension in place at Elland Road, he too could be on the move this summer.

James McClean – New deal?

Fan favourite McClean is among the players out of contract at the end of this season, with the club confirming he signed an initial one-year deal upon his arrival last summer.

It remains to be seen if the Latics are able to extend his stay though, but they will surely be keen to do so given the important role he has played in their promotion bid. The 33-year-old has managed 10 goals and six assists in 36 games this campaign.